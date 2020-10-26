House already won? Pelosi thinks so, and reaches for more

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi once predicted she’d have the House majority won by November — but of 2019. Now, days before the Nov. 3 election, she seems to have done it. With control of the House hardly contested, Pelosi is expanding her reach to fortify Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. She’s also working to win House seats deep in Trump country. It’s a turnaround for the speaker, who just two years ago was being challenged for her job leading House Democrats. In an interview with The Associated Press, Pelosi said she feels so confident Democrats will keep the House this election that she’s preparing to win the next one in 2022.