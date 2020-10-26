Grassoots volunteers rally voters in swing-state of Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — With perennial swing-state Ohio appearing to be a toss-up in recent polling, the roles of campaign volunteers and grassroots groups in generating enthusiasm and turning out the vote likely will be crucial in the battle for the state’s 18 electoral votes. But the pandemic has brought changes to their methods, with precautions such as social distancing and limits on in-person gatherings. Online communities, texting campaigns, virtual town halls and other modern methods are taken on added importance. “It really has pushed us to be more creative,” said Cleveland Votes’ Erika Anthony. Supporters on both sides are stepping up as election day nears.