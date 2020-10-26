Eau Claire County shatters single-day COVID case record

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The beginning of a new week in Eau Claire County comes with an alarming number of new people with COVID-19.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is reporting 178 new cases of COVID-19. That is up from the previous record number of single-day cases, 116, set on Saturday.

The new dramatic increase of cases does not come with an increase in testing, however.

On Monday, 415 total test results were reported. That is down from 715 total tests exactly one week ago. Only 39 positive cases came out of those 715 tests.

That means roughly 43% of tests results on Monday were positive.

Eau Claire County now sits at 3,320 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic's beginning. An estimated 2,628 of those people have recovered. There have been 29,025 negative test results.

