Democrat Tom Nelson announces 2022 bid to unseat Johnson

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The 2022 race for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin is on, a little over a week before the 2020 presidential election. Democrat Tom Nelson, the Outagamie County executive and a former state lawmaker, officially launched his bid to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson on Monday. Johnson, currently midway through his second term, has not said yet whether he will seek a third term, run for governor or retire. Nelson has been Outagamie County executive since 2011. Prior to that, he served six years in the state Assembly, including two years as majority leader.