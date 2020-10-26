Chippewa Falls moving classes online

Below is the message sent to staff and parents on Monday:



Dear Staff, Based upon new information received this morning, CFAUSD will need to shift to fully-remote learning through at least November 30, 2020*.



Chippewa County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) informed us that community health trends have abruptly spiked this past week and through the weekend; i.e., 13 confirmed COVID-related deaths, 365 new positive cases, and both of the County’s hospitals are now diverting patients.



Additionally, as indicated earlier, our ability to staff due to quarantining issues has reached a point that we are unable to maintain in-person settings throughout the District - since Friday, the District went from 178 actively quarantined individuals to 289.



For the District to appropriately respond to the above considerations, Wednesday, October 28, will be the last day of in-person student contact for academics.



If you are uncomfortable with sending your child to school over the next two days, please keep them home.



With CCDPH’s approval, please know that we will continue with our mitigation measures for the next two days to allow for a smoother transition to, hopefully, a temporary fully-remote setting.



More details will be forthcoming tomorrow for both parents and staff to consider.



The decision to move to fully-remote was not our first choice; however, local conditions deteriorated rapidly over the past week and weekend. In order to bring in-person settings back, we need families, staff, and the community-at-large to utilize the upcoming days to do those things that effectively curb the spread of COVID-19. We know that in-person is best for students and we are implementing the below schedule in the interest of all given everything we currently know and understand about this public health emergency.



Last day for in-person learning - October 28, 2020



Staff preparation / professional development - October 29 - November 3, 2020



First day for fully-remote learning - November 4, 2020



Reassess community health and staffing - November 18, 2020



Tentative return to in-person settings November 30, 2020



*For those students already in the virtual platform, their calendar remains the same. Your attention to and monitoring of the above matter is greatly appreciated, as the public health emergency continues to be ever-evolving and always challenging. Respectfully,Jeff HolmesSuperintendent

