DUNN COUNTY (WQOW)- We are learning the name of a man killed in a Dunn County crash over the weekend.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said Frank Newton, 87, of rural Colfax was north on Highway M when he lost control going around a curve and rolled multiple times.

It happened at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say Newton was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed.

