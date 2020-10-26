Authorities identify man found dead inside burning EC County business

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office is releasing the name of a man killed in a Ludington fire over the weekend. We are also learning the fire was apparently accidental.

The sheriff's office was called to the fire at 5:52 a.m. Sunday on Scenic Drive.

Authorities and firefighters were alerted there was possibly a man inside the auto sales business. They tried finding him but couldn't.

Keith Griffin, 54, of Eau Claire was initially found inside dead.

The cause of the fire remains unknown but the sheriff's office says it appears to be an accident.