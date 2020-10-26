Alternate side parking begins Nov. 1 in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It's that time of year again for the city of Eau Claire to implement alternate side parking as the plows prepare to come out for the winter.

Alternate side parking will begin Sunday, November 1, meaning from midnight to 7 a.m. each day, all drivers are required to park on the side of the street where an even or odd number address corresponds with the date. For example: on November 1, all drivers will be asked to park on the side of the street with odd addresses.

Last year, over 10,000 warnings and 6,600 citations were given for violations, and city officials are hoping to better educate the public about this year's ordinance.

"You're always going to have a certain amount of people that are new to the area, especially the college area where they're living that don't understand the rules," said Steven Thompson, street & fleet maintenance manager for the city of Eau Claire. "Hopefully this year people understand the ordinance and look at Facebook or Twitter where we'll get the information out there."

Eau Claire police will begin enforcing the parking rules on November 1, giving out either warnings or citations at their discretion. The cost of a ticket is $30, and the ordinance will end on May 1, 2021.