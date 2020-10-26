Related Articles

 Skip to Content

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - Felony charges have been dismissed for a former area school staffer accused of sending nude photos of herself to a student.

Heather Treague worked in the Cochrane-Fountain City school district earlier this year.

Treague, who is 34, was accused of sending the pictures to a 17 year old male student, and asking him to send nude pictures of himself.

On October 21, in Buffalo County Court, charges of exposing genitals to a child and causing a child to view sexual activity were dismissed. Treague pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and exhibiting obscene materials to minors. She was fined $643.

