Regis Middle, High schools go virtual

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students at Regis Middle and High Schools will begin virtual learning for the next 14 calendar days starting immediately, totaling will total nine academic school days over the next two weeks.

Immaculate Conception Elementary School, St. James Elementary School, and St. Mary’s Elementary School will remain open five days a week.

In a statement posted to its website on Sunday, administration announced the schedule changes following several positive COVID-19 cases on the campus.

Following the 14-day virtual learning schedule, in-person classes will resume on the Regis campus on Monday, Nov. 9.

If students have not been placed in quarantine by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, they are allowed to continue attending extracurricular activites during the 14-day period.

Students that have supplies on campus that will be needed for virtual learning, can contact the school to arrange a pick-up appointment.