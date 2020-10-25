Pandemic election pays off for ruling British Columbia party

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — The leftist New Democrats won a majority government in the British Columbia election this weekend as voters rewarded Premier John Horgan with a second term after he took a gamble on calling an election during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NDP won enough seats to form a majority government in Pacific coast Canadian province after previously governing with a minority. That meant the NDP had rely on at least one opposition party to pass legislation. The pandemic meant the election was mostly fought online. Gone were rallies, replaced by virtual town halls.