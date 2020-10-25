One killed in Dunn County crash

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - One person died Saturday evening after a car rolled multiple times in Dunn County.

According to officials, on Saturday at around 6 p.m., the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office along with Colfax Ambulance and Colfax Fire Department, were dispatched to a one-vehicle roll-over in the 7700 block of County Highway M in the Town of Colfax.

Officials said the initial crash investigation showed a Subaru SUV hasd been driving northbound on County Highway M when the driver of the vehicle lost control while turning a curve, which caused the vehicle to roll over mutliple times. The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccesful, and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of family.