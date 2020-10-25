One dead in Fall Creek fire

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - One person died Sunday after a fire at S&S Auto on Scenic Drive in Fall Creek, according to Don Henning, a detective with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department who spoke with a News 18 reporter on the scene.



Henning said the pole building on the property was a total loss.



The Eau Claire County Sherriff's Office is actively investigating the incident and has not yet released the cause for the fire, or the victims name.



Henning said no one else was injured in the fire.