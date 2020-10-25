Observers say Tanzania’s presidential vote is already flawed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s opposition faces a new obstacle in its quest to unseat President John Magufuli in Wednesday’s election: It says the government has made it difficult to accredit thousands of opposition electoral observers who want to ensure the vote is fair. Opposition leader Zitto Kabwe warns that the issue could lead to violence, saying his party won’t allow polling stations to operate without the observers. At stake is one of Africa’s most populous countries and, at least before the COVID-19 pandemic, one of its fastest-growing economies. The populist Magufuli has been criticized for stifling dissent since his 2015 election win.