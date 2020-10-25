North Dakota to use coronavirus aid for fracking, education

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials voted to repurpose $221 million in federal coronavirus aid to various state agencies, including a $16 million grant to oil companies in support of the fracking process. The Bismarck Tribune reports that the North Dakota Emergency Commission approved the proposal Friday. The Oil and Gas Division plans to award the $16 million grant to oil companies for acquiring and disposing of water used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Officials say the funds would create jobs and stabilize state revenue. The reallocation will also give money to education, the Department of Commerce’s and law enforcement.