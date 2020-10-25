More records set in Eau Claire Sunday

Winter has not loosened its grip on the upper Midwest, breaking more records on Sunday. This afternoon, temperatures in Eau Claire only made it to 32, tying the record for the coldest high temperature on record for the second day in a row. The existing record was set in 1962.

Additionally, Eau Claire has picked up 0.9" of snow as of 7:30 p.m., which breaks the existing daily snowfall record of 0.6" set all the way back in 1942. Today's snow adds to our already record-smashing October snowfall.

This means we have picked up 8.1" inches of snow so far this month. The old record was 5.9" in October 1925, which we have now exceeded by more than 2".

The good news is snow chances taper off overnight. Cloud cover will also keep temperatures in the 20s overnight, which is below average but not close to the record low of 13. The bad news is we could set more cold records Monday.

The record lowest high temperature for Monday is 35 degrees, and we are forecasting a high of 34, meaning there is a chance we could tie or break the record for lowest high temperature three days in a row.

Temperatures will tank even lower Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday's record low in Eau Claire is 11. While there is a possibility temperatures could drop into the teens, we likely won't get into record territory.

Temperatures gradually moderate through the rest of the week, with highs in the 40s by mid-week, and a return to 50s by Halloween weekend. It is also looking like a fairly dry week, with no major rain or snow chances.