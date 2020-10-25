Malaysia’s king rejects PM’s proposal to declare emergency

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king has rejected a proposal by embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to declare a state of emergency to fight a new outbreak of the coronavirus. The plan by Muhyiddin, which involves suspending Parliament, has sparked national outrage, with critics slamming the move as an undemocratic means for him to hang on to power amid challenges to his leadership. The palace said in a statement that Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah “is of the opinion that there is currently no need for His Majesty to declare a state of emergency in this country or any part of Malaysia.” Muhyiddin, who took power in March, faces a key challenge next month when his government is due to seek approval for its 2021 budget in Parliament.