Malaysian PM acknowledges king’s rebuff of virus emergency

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s prime minister said his government was prioritizing protecting people from COVID-19 amid a new outbreak after the king rejected an emergency proposal that critics saw as an undemocratic attempt to hold onto power. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s proposal for the king to declare a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus would have involved suspending Parliament and sparked national outrage. Muhyiddin said the Cabinet noted the king’s decision and will further discuss the decree. Local media said the Cabinet is expected to meet later Monday.