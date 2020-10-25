Coal magnate Robert Murray dead at 80, days after retiring

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Coal magnate Robert Murray has died at his home in Ohio less than a week after announcing his retirement as board chairman of a major U.S. coal operator. An attorney for Murray confirmed the Sunday morning death of the 80-year-old in St. Clairsville to The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register newspaper. The attorney told the newspaper that a private memorial service is planned for Tuesday. Murray had announced his retirement on Monday, Oct. 19. Reports also recently stated Murray applied for black lung benefits with the U.S. Department of Labor. No official cause of death was given.