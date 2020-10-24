Student pilot among crew that died in Navy crash in Alabama

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says the two crew members who died when a Navy training plane out of Florida crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood were an instructor pilot and a student aviator. A Navy spokesman says the two-person crew were on a routine training flight out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida. Their names were not immediately released. Photos show smoke billowing from a home and at least two vehicles in the subdivision in Foley, Alabama on the Gulf Coast where the T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed around 5 p.m. Friday. No one on the ground was injured.