St. Paul police make arrest after man suffers gunshot wound

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul, Minnesota have arrested a 73-year-old man after finding another man with a gunshot wound to his neck. The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports that officers were responding to a report of a shooting inside a home on St. Paul’s West Side. They found the injured man, and paramedics transported him to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. Officers arrested another man suspected of aggravated assault and are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.