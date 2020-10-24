Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
BOLD def. Minnewaska, 25-16, 25-18, 25-19
Becker def. Princeton
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23
Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19
Benson def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 22-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-13, 15-13
Bloomington Kennedy def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-23, 21-25, 30-28, 17-25, 16-14
Lac qui Parle Valley def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 22-25, 15-8
New Prague def. Hutchinson, 25-19, 15-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-12
Norwood-Young America def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-23, 25-14, 25-20
Randolph def. Houston, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13
Rochester Mayo def. Red Wing
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-15, 25-9, 25-8
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21
St. Peter def. Blue Earth Area, 25-13, 25-19, 25-21
Waseca def. St. James Area, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
West Central def. Rothsay, 23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9
Willmar def. Moorhead
Winona def. Owatonna, 25-23, 25-19, 15-25, 25-12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Lutheran vs. North Lakes Academy, ppd.
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/