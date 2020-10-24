Opposition activist leaves embassy haven to flee Venezuela

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — One of Venezuela’s most prominent opposition activists has abandoned the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Caracas and is leaving the country, two people familiar with the situation said Saturday. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press so as not to interfere with Leopoldo López’s plans but said he was crossing into Colombia and would likely fly to the capital in the coming hours. The former Caracas-area mayor has been holed up at the ambassador’s residence since a failed military uprising he led in April 2019 against the government of socialist President Nicolás Maduro.