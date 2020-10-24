 Skip to Content

Macks, Crickets and Lancers nab regional titles

(WQOW) - Saturday's local scores

Volleyball Regionals
Division 1

Chippewa Falls 0, River Falls 3

Division 2

Barron 1, Northwestern 3
Somerset 0, Saint Croix Falls 3
Bloomer 3, Saint Croix Central 2

Division 3

Ladysmith 0, Fall Creek 3
Glenwood City 0, Clear Lake 3
Whitehall 2, Mondovi 3
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Pacelli 1
Melrose-Mindoro 0, Cochrane-Fountain City 3

Division 4

Cornell 0, McDonell Central 3
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Independence 0
Turtle Lake 3, Prairie Farm 0

Cross Country Sectionals
Division 1 - Chippewa Falls Sectional
Boys Team

Menomonie 40
New Richmond 46
Wausau West 68
D.C. Everest 78

Girls Team

Menomonie 37
Marshfield 54
Medford Area 62
Hudson 63

Division 2 - Barron Sectional
Boys Team

Osceola 29
Northwestern 52
Bloomer 67
Altoona 81

Girls Team

Osceola 35
St. Croix Central 39
Hayward 58
Altoona 95

Division 3 - Cameron Sectionals
Boys Team

Girls Team

Durand 45
Cochrane-Fountain City 53
Glenwood City 54
Colfax 66

Boys Soccer Sectionals
Division 1

Hudson 2, Onalaska 0
New Richmond 0, River Falls 0 F/OT

Division 2

Amery 0, Rice Lake 3
Unity/St. Croix Falls 2, Somerset 0

Division 3

Cumberland 1, Barron 2

Rebecca Fiala

Rebecca Fiala joined the News 18 Sports Team in December 2018 as our weekend sports anchor and sports reporter.

