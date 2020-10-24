Macks, Crickets and Lancers nab regional titles

Macks, Crickets and Lancers nab regional titlesNew
(WQOW) - Saturday's local scores
Volleyball Regionals
Division 1
Chippewa Falls 0, River Falls 3
Division 2
Barron 1, Northwestern 3
Somerset 0, Saint Croix Falls 3
Bloomer 3, Saint Croix Central 2
Division 3
Ladysmith 0, Fall Creek 3
Glenwood City 0, Clear Lake 3
Whitehall 2, Mondovi 3
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Pacelli 1
Melrose-Mindoro 0, Cochrane-Fountain City 3
Division 4
Cornell 0, McDonell Central 3
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Independence 0
Turtle Lake 3, Prairie Farm 0
Cross Country Sectionals
Division 1 - Chippewa Falls Sectional
Boys Team
Menomonie 40
New Richmond 46
Wausau West 68
D.C. Everest 78
Girls Team
Menomonie 37
Marshfield 54
Medford Area 62
Hudson 63
Division 2 - Barron Sectional
Boys Team
Osceola 29
Northwestern 52
Bloomer 67
Altoona 81
Girls Team
Osceola 35
St. Croix Central 39
Hayward 58
Altoona 95
Division 3 - Cameron Sectionals
Boys Team
Girls Team
Durand 45
Cochrane-Fountain City 53
Glenwood City 54
Colfax 66
Boys Soccer Sectionals
Division 1
Hudson 2, Onalaska 0
New Richmond 0, River Falls 0 F/OT
Division 2
Amery 0, Rice Lake 3
Unity/St. Croix Falls 2, Somerset 0
Division 3
Cumberland 1, Barron 2