Israelis press ahead with weekly anti-Netanyahu protests

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding the Israeli leader’s resignation. Weekly protests have been taking place for the past four months, with crowds calling on Netanyahu to resign over criminal corruption charges and his handling of the coronavirus. During a month-long lockdown, the protests were scaled back but the large Jerusalem protest resumed after restrictions were lifted last week. On Saturday night, protesters held signs Saturday that said, “Rise up Israel. We are the hope,” and “Saving the country, fighting corruption.” Netanyahu’s popularity has plummeted in recent months as a resurgent coronavirus outbreak spiraled and COVID-19 infections soared.