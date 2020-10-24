Eyes turn to Texas as early voting surge surpasses 2016

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — More than 6 million votes have already been cast in Texas. That’s more than anywhere in the U.S. and making decades of low turnout and undisputed Republican dominance look more and more distant with 10 days until the election. The avalanche of early votes is feeding Democrats’ already high hopes of ending decades of losses in Texas, where polls show Democrat Joe Biden running unusually close. President Donald Trump won Texas by 9 percentage points in 2016 and has shown little worry as he spends time and money on clear battleground states.