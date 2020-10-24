Early season cold continues with more snow chances

It was another cold day in western Wisconsin. Eau Claire's high temperature Saturday was only 35, which ties the record coldest high temperature set in 1981. It's also nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

Cold weather continues for the rest of the weekend into early next week. Highs on Sunday will likely be stuck in the low to mid 30s again, and come with snow chances.

There will be a slight chance for light snow showers starting early Sunday morning, but the best chance to see scattered snow showers will be south of Highway 29.

Accumulations could range anywhere between a trace up to two inches, however locations north of Highway 29 will likely see a dusting at most. The better chances to see several inches of snow will be further southwest in Minnesota.

Snow shower chances taper off Sunday evening, but it stays cold. There are a few more temperature records that will possibly be in jeopardy over the next several days as well.

Sunday's record coldest high temperature is 32, with a forecast high of 33. Chances look a little better Monday with a forecast high of only 31 and a record lowest high temperature of 35. We will have to keep an eye on overnight temperatures as well.

Very cold temperatures persist into the first half of next week before temperatures return to the 40s during the second half of the week.