Blue Ox supports runners with a fun run

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With so many runs and races canceled this year, Blue Ox Running decided to hold a socially-distanced run on Saturday to make up for all the ones that didn't happen given the pandemic.

Blue Ox co-owner, Alicia Condit, described the event as a support run. People could begin and end whenever and where ever they wanted along the Chippewa River Trail. Condit and others were there to supply water, first aid, and plenty of cheers for the runners.



She said the company wanted to provide runners with an event to practice for and look forward to when so many of the yearly runs and races didn't happen.

"It provides something like a race feel like you're preparing for it. You've dropped off your stuff, you have your gear on and you see other people out on the trail cheering for you," she said. "I think it's a lot to just having a few people cheer for you than being totally solo."

Condit said some people ran just a few miles while others took the opportunity to run a whole marathon.