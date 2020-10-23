“World’s largest trivia contest” returns as an experiment at UWSP

(WAOW) -- The world's largest trivia contest will be an “Experiment In Trivia” this year. Hosted by WWSP-90FM, the student-run UW-Stevens Point radio station will offer a new online format Oct. 23-25.

After 51 years of trivia teams gathering and calling in answers during the 54-hour annual trivia contest, participants will submit their answers through a web application.

This is the first year since 1968 the nonprofit campus radio station did not host an in-person trivia contest because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re experimenting with a safe, free trivia. You can join your teammates across the country via chat room, Zoom call, or team up with your household,” said Jim “The Oz” Oliva, contest coordinator and Trivia Hall of Fame inductee.

“Experiment In Trivia” starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Questions will be read over the 90FM airwaves, and participants may submit answers while two songs play. Teams answer eight questions an hour using any resources they have.

Part of the “experiment” this year is that teams no longer call in their answers. Answers will be submitted through a web application developed and moderated by 90FM staff. Point values range from 5 to 500 points per question and are awarded based on the number of teams that get the answer correct.

Another difference is an experiment in fundraising. In the past, team registration fees for the trivia contest helped support station operations, transmitter, engineering fees and student scholarships. This fall, the contest is free. Teams and individuals will be encouraged to call in pledges to 90FM. Depending on the amount, donors may receive gifts such as “Experiment In Trivia” merchandise and a chance to add participants' names to a 90FM plaque.

Register online until noon on Friday, Oct. 23. There is no in-person registration. For more information, visit https://www.90fmtrivia.org/.