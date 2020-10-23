What does record-setting October snow mean for the rest of winter?

First and foremost, the following article is by NO MEANS a forecast for the rest of this winter, but the statistics are very interesting.

To set some background, a snowfall "winter year" takes place from July 1st of one year to June 30th the following year, instead of an entire calendar year.

This allows us to group climate stats for all the months we typically see measurable snowfall from October through May.

Also, the average amount of snowfall for Eau Claire for a winter year is 47.0''.

Eau Claire has set a record amount of snowfall for the month of October. We've received 7.2'' as of October 23rd crushing the previous record of 5.9'' from the 1925-26 winter year.

But does that have an affect on the rest of winter? According to our climate stats, the "Top 5 Snowiest October's" don't even crack the list of "Top 10 Snowiest Winter Years".

In fact, the 1925-26 October snow record led to the 19th snowiest winter year on record with 63.4'' total.

Out of the top 10 snowiest winter year's, the most snowfall seen in October was 0.8''. Which happened twice, once in 1995-96 and once in 2018-19.

You may recall the record setting February snowfall in the 2018-19 year where Eau Claire saw 53.8'' of snow. Which is more than the average for Eau Claire's entire winter year. This is a major outlier.

Out of the top 20 snowiest winter year's, only 4 of them have seen more than 1'' of snowfall in October.

There has been 18 winter years on record that have recorded 1'' or more in the month of October. The average winter year snowfall total from those years is 47.2''. So, just about average.

Only 31 years since 1892-93 have observed measurable snow (more than 0.1'') in October. The average of these 31 years is 47.25''. 17 of those 31 individual year totals were above average.

So, the odds of us getting more snow than average for this winter year is just slightly above 50%, but the odds are much less for setting a new record.