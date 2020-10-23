 Skip to Content

Week 5 Sports OT highlights and scores

FB DURAND_STANLEYBOYD

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores --
High school football: Week 5


Cloverbelt Conference

Osseo-Fairchild 14, Regis 43
Stanley-Boyd 21 , Durand 28 F/OT
Mondovi 73, Fall Creek 14
Elk Mound 27, Neillsville 0

Big Rivers Conference

New Richmond 13, Chippewa Falls 10
Menomonie 28, Rice Lake 13

Dunn St. Croix Conference

Cadott 0 , Spring Valley 35
Glenwood City 41, Colfax 0
Clear Lake 20, Boyceville 27

Lakeland Conference

Flambeau 8 , Lake Holcombe 20
Ladysmith 6, Unity 38

Dairyland Conference

Augusta 26, Eleva-Strum 34
Blair-Taylor 24, Cochrane-Fountain City 14
Whitehall 13, Independence/Gilmanton 8

Coulee Conference

Altoona 8, Viroqua 25

Middle Border Conference

Prescott 0, Somerset 26
Baldwin-Woodville 0, Ellsworth 43
Saint Croix Central 41, Osceola 0

Heart O'North Conference

Barron 6, Bloomer 20
Cameron 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Saint Croix Falls 6, Cumberland 62
Spooner 0, Northwestern 28

8-Man

McDonell Central 68, Bruce 28


Rebecca Fiala

Rebecca Fiala joined the News 18 Sports Team in December 2018 as our weekend sports anchor and sports reporter.

