Week 5 Sports OT highlights and scores

Week 5 Sports OT highlights and scoresNew
(WQOW) - Friday's local scores --
High school football: Week 5
Cloverbelt Conference
Osseo-Fairchild 14, Regis 43
Stanley-Boyd 21 , Durand 28 F/OT
Mondovi 73, Fall Creek 14
Elk Mound 27, Neillsville 0
Big Rivers Conference
New Richmond 13, Chippewa Falls 10
Menomonie 28, Rice Lake 13
Dunn St. Croix Conference
Cadott 0 , Spring Valley 35
Glenwood City 41, Colfax 0
Clear Lake 20, Boyceville 27
Lakeland Conference
Flambeau 8 , Lake Holcombe 20
Ladysmith 6, Unity 38
Dairyland Conference
Augusta 26, Eleva-Strum 34
Blair-Taylor 24, Cochrane-Fountain City 14
Whitehall 13, Independence/Gilmanton 8
Coulee Conference
Altoona 8, Viroqua 25
Middle Border Conference
Prescott 0, Somerset 26
Baldwin-Woodville 0, Ellsworth 43
Saint Croix Central 41, Osceola 0
Heart O'North Conference
Barron 6, Bloomer 20
Cameron 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Saint Croix Falls 6, Cumberland 62
Spooner 0, Northwestern 28
8-Man
McDonell Central 68, Bruce 28