Spain´s Canary Islands see 283 migrants arrive in 1 day

MADRID (AP) — Officials say 283 migrants have arrived in four boats in Spain´s Canary Islands. Spain´s Maritime Rescue Service said 195 people from sub-Sahara Africa reached Tenerife island on Friday, when another boat carrying 61 migrants was intercepted near the island of Fuerteventura. The Interior Ministry says that so far this year more than 8,000 migrants have reached the Canary Islands, which is located off the northwest Spanish news agency Europa Press reported that emergency tents set up by the Red Cross on the Gran Canaria island’s Arguineguin dock were accommodating some 1,300 people.