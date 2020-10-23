Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign of the disease’s grip on the nation. The surge’s impact is being felt in every section of the country. Among the latest developments: a lockdown at the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s reservation in South Dakota and a plea by a Florida health official for a halt to children’s birthday parties. There’s an increasingly desperate situation at a hospital in northern Idaho, which is running out of space for patients and considering airlifts to Portland, Oregon, or Seattle. The surge in the U.S. mirrors a similar spike in Europe.