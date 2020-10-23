Polish police: 15 detained after abortion ban protest

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police say they detained 15 people during protests against a court ruling that toughened Poland’s strict abortion law and banned abortion of fetuses with congenital defects. Hundreds of people protested Thursday night in front of the ruling right-wing party leader’s home, in defiance of a pandemic-related ban on public gatherings. They were protesting the ruling by the Constitutional Court Thursday that declared abortion of defective fetuses unconstitutional, thus shutting a major loophole in the 1993 abortion law that was a hard-won compromise. More protests are planned Friday.