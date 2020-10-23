PG&E to cut power to over 1 million people in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says it will cut power to over 1 million people on Sunday to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires as extreme fire weather returns to the region. PG&E says the shutoffs will hit 38 counties in central and Northern California, including much of the San Francisco Bay Area. Weather forecasts are calling for a return of bone-dry, gusty weather that carries the threat of downing or fouling power lines or other equipment that in recent years have been blamed for igniting massive and deadly blazes.