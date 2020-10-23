Panel: Minnesota US House vote unlikely to be rescheduled

A federal appeals panel has indicated that the Republican challenger in a Minnesota congressional race is unlikely to succeed in his appeal to move voting in that race to February after the death of a third-party candidate. The three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Tyler Kistner’s request to put a lower court decision on hold while he appeals. Kistner said he will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The date of the election in the seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig became an issue after the death of a third-party candidate triggered a state law that postponed the contest to February. A lower court moved the election back to Nov. 3.