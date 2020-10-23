Ol’ Man Winter keeps a tight grip through October’s end

The end is NOT in sight for the wintry weather we've been seeing the past 8 days. The first half of October was well above average, but our streak has made a turn for the worse.

Temperatures haven't moved much over the past 48 hours and they will stay steady in the mid to upper 30's Friday. Winds will continue from the north at 10 to 20 mph, so wind chills will stay down in the 20's.

An upper level wave is following behind the large system that brought us all of our sleet and rain Thursday. We'll see spotty snow showers and/or a rain mix through the morning before a chance for a few flurries comes about Friday afternoon.

New snowfall amounts will be less than 1/2'' in most places. We'll see another shot of snow come Sunday where we'll see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall. Regardless, we've already set a record for most snow in October in Eau Claire at 7.2''.

We'll begin to clear a little overnight which will pull temperatures down into the low 20's for Saturday morning. Some areas will see air temps in the teens but all of us will feel wind chills in the low teens. The long term temperature trend holds us below average through the end of October.