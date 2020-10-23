NATO chief says Greece, Turkey agree to cancel war games

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that Greece and Turkey are going to cancel war games scheduled for next week on each other’s national holidays, in a further sign of easing of tensions between the two NATO allies and historic rivals. The two countries announced the move at a meeting of NATO defense ministers on Friday. Stoltenberg says “these are steps in the right direction, they help to reduce the risks of incidents and accidents.” Earlier this month, Turkey’s foreign ministry accused Greece of planning military exercises in the Aegean Sea to coincide with Turkey’s Oct. 29 national day celebrations. Turkey retaliated by declaring exercises on Oct. 28 — a Greek national holiday.