Minnesota United FC takes on FC Cincinnati after Finlay’s 2-goal game

Minnesota United FC (6-5-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (4-11-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC takes on FC Cincinnati after Ethan Finlay scored two goals against Houston.

FC Cincinnati is 2-3-4 at home. FC Cincinnati is 2-3-0 when it scores just one goal.

Minnesota United FC is 2-4-4 in road games. Minnesota United FC is sixth in the MLS with 34 goals led by Kevin Molino with six.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuya Kubo leads FC Cincinnati with two goals. Brandon Vazquez has two goals over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Molino has six goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC this season. Robin Lod has four goals over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 2-7-1, averaging 0.5 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.6 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 3-3-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 1.1 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and three corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Greg Garza (injured), Mathieu Deplagne (injured), Przemyslaw Tyton (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Brent Kallman, Greg Ranjitsingh (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.