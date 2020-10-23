Mexican border state of Chihuahua returns to lockdown

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s northern border state of Chihuahua has returned to the highest level of alert and lockdown after coronavirus cases jumped there and hospitals began to fill up. The state government declared the return to the “red” level of alert Friday, which closes down most non-essential services and encourages people to stay at home. The Health Department said the state’s hospitals beds were now 69% occupied, and that only about 23% of intensive case beds were open. The department also said that three other northern states _ Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo Leon _ were at risk of returning to maximum alert. Nationwide, 17 of Mexico’s 32 states are at high alert, 14 were at medium alert and one state was considered at moderate risk level.