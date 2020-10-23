Meet Tassy!

Tassy is a year and half old spayed female.

She is a strong independent young lady looking for a home that she can be by herself and her human.

She has been returned twice to the humane society, but don't let that stop you. She has grown so much since then.

She loves to play and pounce with toys and maybe a foot or two. She is still working on the playing "nicely" part. But with a little patience she will learn.

If you would like to find out more about Tassy, contact the Dunn County Humane Society, who is having a promotion right now!

All cats or kittens at the shelter are only $20.20 dollars! What a purrrr-fect way to end 2020.