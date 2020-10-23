Landlord Support Program aims to reduce homelessness

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In an effort to end homelessness and reduce rental barriers, the city of Eau Claire and community partners are looking to create a Landlord Support Program.

Experts say housing insecurity is the result of rental barriers like credit history, criminal records or prior convictions.

To encourage landlords to loosen those barriers and rent to tenants who have experienced homelessness, the program will give landlords financial incentives such as reimbursing for damages or covering two months of lost rent.

The city of Eau Claire is offering $25,000 that was allocated from its 2019 operations budget to fund the one-year pilot program.

One community partner said this program would help landlords take a second chance on a family whose application they would've normally tossed out.

"Our skin has thickened over the years because a lot of times, we've given a lot of chances and then we've ended up getting burned, which is why this program was so important to be involved in and have a say in and a voice for the property management side," said Mary Proznik, operations manager of Riverbend Rentals & Property Management in Eau Claire. "We do care. It's just when you get burnt, you start to learn lessons and you end up becoming stricter as a result of it so there's been several cases where it has absolutely broken our heart that we couldn't help them."

Another program under this initiative is the Ready-To-Rent Certification.

It would include four, 90-minute free sessions designed to educate potential tenants about the expectations and responsibilities that come with being a good tenant.

The City Council is expected to vote on this resolution next Tuesday.

To learn more about the program, start at page 112 of this city council agenda packet.