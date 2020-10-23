Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Barnesville 42, Roseau 0
Browerville/Eagle Valley 34, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 20
Carlton 26, McGregor 6
Elk River 44, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38
International Falls 42, Eveleth-Gilbert 0
North Woods 46, Barnum 0
Paynesville 30, Royalton 0
Randolph 14, Hayfield 12
South Ridge 20, Cook County 6
St. Michael-Albertville 31, Champlin Park 13
Upsala/Swanville 20, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/