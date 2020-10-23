 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

7:13 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Barnesville 42, Roseau 0

Browerville/Eagle Valley 34, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 20

Carlton 26, McGregor 6

Elk River 44, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38

International Falls 42, Eveleth-Gilbert 0

North Woods 46, Barnum 0

Paynesville 30, Royalton 0

Randolph 14, Hayfield 12

South Ridge 20, Cook County 6

St. Michael-Albertville 31, Champlin Park 13

Upsala/Swanville 20, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

