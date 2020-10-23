Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aitkin def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22
Annandale def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18
Avail Academy def. Math and Science Academy, 25-5, 25-11, 25-23
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Upsala, 3-0
Chaska def. Chanhassen, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15
East Ridge def. Woodbury, 25-12, 25-19, 25-13
Forest Lake def. White Bear Lake, 25-15, 25-10, 25-16
Holy Angels def. Brooklyn Center, 25-6, 25-8, 25-8
Jordan def. Orono, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Maple Lake def. Kimball, 3-0
Minnetonka def. Edina, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21
Mounds View def. Irondale, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12
Northfield def. Rochester Century, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16
Pequot Lakes def. Pine River-Backus, 3-0
Richfield def. Columbia Heights, 25-13, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13
Roseville def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 3-0
Rothsay def. Ashby, 3-0
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Rocori, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18
Sebeka def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-23, 25-14, 21-25, 19-25, 15-7
Simley def. Henry Sibley, 25-18, 25-10, 25-17
Stillwater def. Park (Cottage Grove), 3-0
Thief River Falls def. East Grand Forks, 25-21, 25-21, 25-13
United Christian def. Liberty Classical, 25-9, 25-12, 25-10
Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/