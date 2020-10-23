Former Chisago County sheriff pleads guilty to harassment

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — The former Chisago County sheriff has pleaded guilty to harassment and misconduct by a public official for stalking and harassing a female employee. Rick Duncan pleaded guilty to the gross misdemeanors Thursday in Anoka County. According to the criminal complaint, when Duncan was sheriff in late 2017, he faked a series of letters using the pseudonym “Control Freak,” which demanded that he and the employee attend a conference and stay in a hotel room together with one bed. He later admitted to writing the letters and said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. He’s expected to receive four years of probation when he’s sentenced Dec. 1.