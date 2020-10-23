 Skip to Content

Exeland man seriously injured when he drives into train

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - An Exeland man was airlifted to the hospital after running into the side of a train.

It happened on Wednesday, October 21 at 5:03 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 48 and Canaday Road in the town of Weirgor. That is northwest of Exeland.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, Jeffery Waite, 53, of Exeland was east on Highway 48 when he made a right turn onto Canaday Road. That is when he ran into a train crossing the road.

He was airlifted to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

