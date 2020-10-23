Ex-boyfriend accused of killing pregnant Chicago woman, baby

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a man charged in the slaying of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and the baby who died four days later allegedly shot her to prevent her from giving birth. Police announced Friday that 39-year-old Corey Deering of Chicago had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Stacey Jones and her baby. The 35-year-old Jones was eight months pregnant when she was found shot twice in the back on her front porch. She died moments after doctors delivered her baby. The newborn was not struck by any bullets but lived only four days.