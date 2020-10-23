Eau Claire sees largest metro unemployment drop

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Unemployment has declined in all of Wisconsin's metro areas and the largest rate of decrease is in Eau Claire.

That's according to preliminary reports from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Unemployment dropped 1.8% in the Eau Claire metro area between August and September of this year.

Workforce Development Regional Chief Scott Hodek said the Eau Claire area lost 12,000 jobs when the pandemic began and has been regaining them steadily since the spring.

Hodek said industries like manufacturing have bounced back faster than tourism and hospitality.

He added that although these numbers are good news, we will not be back to where we were for a while.

"Unemployment rates probably won't return to normal for a year or two," Hodek said. "There will be a drag on the economy from this there's really no doubt, but the only question is how long a drag and how much. But, with that said this is definitely good movement."

Here's a little more perspective.

Eau Claire's unemployment rate is 3.9%

The unemployment rate for the state of Wisconsin is 5.4%.

The national unemployment rate is 7.9%.