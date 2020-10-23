Dispute over Ohio drop box limit ends as advocates drop suit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fight over Ohio’s limit on ballot drop boxes ended Friday after a coalition of voting rights groups opted to drop their lawsuit. The move leaves in place an election chief’s order that was derided by three separate courts. The groups made the decision after a federal appellate court set a timetable last week that pushed further activity in the case past Election Day. The move was a win for Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who issued the directive, and the Trump campaign, which joined LaRose in fighting to keep the restriction in place in a critical battleground state.