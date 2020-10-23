Confederate monument removed from Alabama courthouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A 115-year-old Confederate monument that’s been the subject of protests in Huntsville, Alabama, has been removed from outside a county courthouse. News outlets report that a small group of onlookers cheered as crews using a crane took apart the stone memorial early Friday. Demonstrators sought the removal amid nationwide protests against racial injustice. City and county officials went back and forth over legal authority to take it down. Madison County Commissioner JesHenry Malone says the county finally acted after a state commission failed to respond to the commission’s removal request. It’s unclear whether the county will have to pay a $25,000 state fine.